Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 75.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

