Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Flex by 47.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flex by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Flex by 867.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,936,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.