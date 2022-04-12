Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlanticus worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $216.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

