Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 27,571 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

EQT stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

