James Kihara Sells 1,025 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, James Kihara sold 359 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $8,544.20.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

