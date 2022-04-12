Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.51. 72,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.41 and a 200 day moving average of $468.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.03 and a fifty-two week high of $548.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.