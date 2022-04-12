Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $513,000 in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 51.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 28.4% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 620,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746,645. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

