Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. 38,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

