IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.23).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IWG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.91) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get IWG alerts:

LON IWG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 268.80 ($3.50). 2,155,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,374. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -13.24. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.30 ($5.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($168,100.08).

About IWG (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.