ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Down 0.1%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.61. 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

