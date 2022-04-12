iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Position Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

IHF opened at $289.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $249.40 and a 1-year high of $295.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.98.

