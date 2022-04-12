iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

