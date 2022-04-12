iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 204,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,036,663 shares.The stock last traded at $73.24 and had previously closed at $72.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

