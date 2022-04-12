iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,169,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,334. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

