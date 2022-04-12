iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

