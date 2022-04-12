iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.03

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $26.44. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 6,467,012 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

