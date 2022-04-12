iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

