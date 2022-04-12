iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 869,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

