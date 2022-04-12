iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stake Boosted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,966,793. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

