Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,979 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $70,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

