IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $276.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $6.78 on Thursday, reaching $236.20. 52,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,644. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $205.77 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.97.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 516,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

