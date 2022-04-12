InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

