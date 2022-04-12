Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its 200-day moving average is $360.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.