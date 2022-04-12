Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

