Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.04

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 163843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
