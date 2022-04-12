Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.04

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 163843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

