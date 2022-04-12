Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

