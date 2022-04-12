InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPVA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

