InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 117,425 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.