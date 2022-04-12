Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBKR opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,576 shares of company stock valued at $42,941,699. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

