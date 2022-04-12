Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $360.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

