InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38.
InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
