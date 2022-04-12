Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,684.35.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

