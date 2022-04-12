Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $240,135.72 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,052.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

