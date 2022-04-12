Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$396,881.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,849,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,802,630.59.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, with a total value of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$78.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$36.23 and a one year high of C$81.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

