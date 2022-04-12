Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

