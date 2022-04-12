Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $67,677.06 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25.

AGL opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $314,838,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 90.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,940,000 after buying an additional 2,717,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,927,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

