Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,085 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36.

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.