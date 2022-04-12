Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNNE traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. 676,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,688. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.