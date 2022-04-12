Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Shares Down 1.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49.
