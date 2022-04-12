Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.05 and traded as high as C$19.57. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.90, with a volume of 831,727 shares traded.

INE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.39.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.31.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.