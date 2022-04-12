InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2,800.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,192 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

