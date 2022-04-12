Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.56).

Several research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 568 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.67) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.93) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF traded down GBX 9.57 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 608.03 ($7.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 584.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 548.72. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.18).

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($54,543.16). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.84), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($211,154.99).

About Informa (Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.