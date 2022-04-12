Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Lowered to €30.00 at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 448,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

