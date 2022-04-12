Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Lowered to €30.00 at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.99.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 448,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
