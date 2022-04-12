Ignite Planners LLC Takes $270,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $715.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,547. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.70 and a 1-year high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.