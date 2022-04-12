Ignite Planners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 178,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.77. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

