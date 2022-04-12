Ignite Planners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

