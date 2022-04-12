Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.