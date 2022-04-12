Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.