Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 953,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

