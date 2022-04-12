Ignite Planners LLC Invests $423,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,433,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.87 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

