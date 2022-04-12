Ignite Planners LLC Invests $399,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.26. 898,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $69.16.

